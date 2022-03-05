Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 02:20 am
Alyssa Miller: Who Is She? 5 Facts About Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend

Alyssa Miller:

Tick, tick, tick… debut! Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller made their relationship red carpet official on Sunday, February 27th, when they stepped out together at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Since they were seen holding hands in New York City in November 2021, the Golden Globe winner, 38, has been linked to the model, 32. The same night, she was seen accompanying Garfield to a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, fueling rumours of a romance. Earlier this month, the couple had another PDA-filled outing while holding hands after a tennis match in Malibu, California.

Nonetheless, this is the first public event Garfield and Miller have attended as a couple. On the red carpet on Sunday night, the two posed happily together, looking into each other’s eyes and smiling as cameras flashed.

While the Oscar nominee tries to keep his personal life as private as possible, the Spider-Man actor has had a number of high-profile relationships, including with Emma Stone and Rita Ora.

Garfield and Stone, both 33, began dating while filming and co-starring in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Their on-screen and off-screen relationship lasted through two of the superhero films before calling it quits in 2015.

“They still have a lot of love for each other, and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2015, adding that “it just wasn’t working.”

Even seven years after their divorce, the two continue to text and joke around with each other.

Garfield revealed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in January 2022 that the La La Land actress “kept texting me” about his role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he had to keep hidden until the film’s release.

“She asked, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?'” “I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” he recalled, adding, “and she was like, ‘Shut up.'” ‘Please tell me.'”

“And then she noticed it,” he explained. “She said to me, ‘You’re a jerk.'”

Miller, a Los Angeles native who has been modelling for major campaigns and magazines for over a decade, has not only previously been married, but she has also previously been in the spotlight as the girlfriend of another A-list actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

She’s a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

Miller has been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model since 2011, posing for the outlet numerous times over the years.

She’s a Singer and Musician

In September 2021, the model released her latest single, “Mystery, Yes,” and she occasionally posts photos and videos of herself playing the guitar on Instagram.

She Dated Jake Gyllenhaal

Miller and Gyllenhaal met at the gym in June 2013, and they dated for six months before splitting up in December 2013. When the actor had to travel to Los Angeles to film the film Nightcrawler, a source told Us Weekly in January 2014 that the “distance just really got to them.” Though they briefly reconciled, they divorced permanently in 2014.

She Is a Huge Animal Lover

Miller frequently posts photos of herself with animals on Instagram, including dogs, cats, and baby chicks.

She Was Previously Married

The guitarist divorced Tame Impala singer Cam Avery in November 2018, just months after they married in April of that year.

