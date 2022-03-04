Amar Khan or Mira Sethi, Who looks the best in this emerald outfit?

Pakistani actors, Amar Khan and Mira Sethi, in this stunning emerald outfit, gave us different stylish vibes, and it seemed like a fashion faceoff.

Amar Khan, who is currently busy with the events for her upcoming film, “Dum Mastam,” along with Imran Ashraf, wore this stunning outfit to the launch of her song, ‘Larki Achari.‘

On the other hand, the gorgeous actress Mira Sethi previously donned this outfit for a photoshoot for a clothing brand, and we’re loving how both divas have styled it.

