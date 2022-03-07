Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Amar Khan shines in her new outfits

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:34 pm
Amar Khan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Amar Khan, a popular Pakistani diva, shares her latest stunning photo with her Instagram followers. section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures.

She is well-known for playing the lead in several successful television series. Take a look at the stunning pictures from the shoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

 

“⚡️پیچھے ہٹ“ She wrote on her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

Read More

10 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is still'suffering' from the fallout from racist allegations

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been 'deeply hurt' by the racist allegations Meghan...
15 mins ago
Experts reveal the truth about Kate Middleton's transition to motherhood

Experts recently discussed Kate Middleton's emotional struggles after she felt 'truly alone'...
21 mins ago
Why is Prince Charles 'funding' Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

According to sources, Prince Charles has taken on a "huge undertaking" for...
21 mins ago
Netflix starts #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

Netflix has created a unique campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri to commemorate 'great stories' on...
21 mins ago
Netizens shocked looking at sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

Indian actress Avneet Kaur never fails to amaze her fans with her...
27 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu shares her Netflix’s Women’s Day special release

Taapsee Pann, a Bollywood actor, finds herself "lucky" to be a part...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
38 seconds ago
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping Princess Diana’s memory alive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actively involving their mothers in all...
4 mins ago
Shraddha Kapoor’s latest photos will make your heart skip a beat

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is treating her fans with exotic photos as...
Queen Elizabeth
5 mins ago
In the midst of an invasion, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, accused of being a Russian spy, returns Russian honour

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has returned an important Russian...
Queen Elizabeth
10 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is still’suffering’ from the fallout from racist allegations

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been 'deeply hurt' by the racist allegations Meghan...
Adsence Ad 300X600