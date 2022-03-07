Adsence Ad 160X600
Amar Khan shines in her new outfits
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Amar Khan, a popular Pakistani diva, shares her latest stunning photo with her Instagram followers. section is also flooded with praise for the actress.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures.
She is well-known for playing the lead in several successful television series. Take a look at the stunning pictures from the shoot.
View this post on Instagram
“⚡️پیچھے ہٹ“ She wrote on her Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Download BOL News App for latest news