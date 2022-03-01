Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 11:02 pm
Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos

01st Mar, 2022. 11:02 pm
Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, is enjoying her vacation in Sri Lanka with her friend.

Amna turned to her Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself inside the pool, donned in a blue bikini, giving us major holiday vibes.

“Scars are tattoos with better stories #colombo,” she captioned her post.
Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Earlier, the Baaji actress drew intense criticism for her bold statement.

A few days back, she posted a stunning portrait of herself all glammed up in a sizzling black outfit with a beverage in her hand and took her bluntness to another level with a bold caption.

“If someone drunk texts you, appreciate it, they are thinking of you when they can barely think straight,” she wrote.

