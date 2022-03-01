Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos
Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, is enjoying her vacation in Sri Lanka with her friend.
Amna turned to her Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself inside the pool, donned in a blue bikini, giving us major holiday vibes.
Earlier, the Baaji actress drew intense criticism for her bold statement.
A few days back, she posted a stunning portrait of herself all glammed up in a sizzling black outfit with a beverage in her hand and took her bluntness to another level with a bold caption.
“If someone drunk texts you, appreciate it, they are thinking of you when they can barely think straight,” she wrote.
