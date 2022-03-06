Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:51 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Amna Ilyas looks alluring from head to toe in her latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:51 pm
Amna Ilyas
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Popular TV star Amna Ilyas recently went for gorgeous pictures that took our breath away as she looked stunning in her outfit.

Amna Ilyas’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Amna is a multi-talented woman who never ceases to impress her fans with her acting.

Amna Ilyas

Read More

23 mins ago
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé

Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali...
55 mins ago
Nora Fatehi's recent photo is making the rounds on social media

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
58 mins ago
Naimal Khawar shares adorable pictures with her munchkin

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently enjoying motherhood with her...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian wears a shipping tape catsuit to a Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian drew attention in a head-to-toe shipping tape catsuit at Paris...
1 hour ago
Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures go viral on the internet

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress. Sara Ali made her Bollywood...
2 hours ago
Saboor Ali Ansari wows fans with her latest pictures

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen
2 mins ago
The Queen’s four-word remark about Harry and Meghan’s royal departure revealed: ‘they took the dogs.’

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II was aware that Prince Harry and...
Farogh Naseem
3 mins ago
Farogh Naseem says reforms of law are need of the hour

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem...
Usman Mukhtar takes Farhan Saeed's place in 'Kala Doriya’ opposite Sana Javed
4 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar takes Farhan Saeed’s place in ‘Kala Doriya’ opposite Sana Javed

Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed were cast in the upcoming drama "Kala...
Maya Ali raises temperature in these slinky looks
7 mins ago
Maya Ali raises temperature in these slinky looks

Pakistan showbiz industry actress Maya Ali’s new photoshoot has gone viral on...
Adsence Ad 300X600