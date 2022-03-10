Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm
Amna Ilyas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Amna Ilyas
Amna Ilyas  is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 11 octuber 1987 in Karachi. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the drama serial  Zinda Bhaag as a supporting character.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Baaji, and many more.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos. Here are a few of the latest pictures of Amna Ilyas.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

She shared the photo with the beautiful caption “Women are like cell phones. They like to be held and talk to, but push the wrong button, and you’ll be disconnected. 💁‍♀️”.

