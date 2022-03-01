Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Amna Ilyas’s Most Recent Photos from Sri Lanka

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:35 pm
Amna Ilyas
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Popular Pakistani diva Amna Ilyas Shares her latest gorgeous Photo with her fans on her Instagram account. The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 10,000 likes this far.

Amna Ilyas is a talented and bold Pakistani actress and model. Amna has gained tremendous popularity in all these years across the globe with her work.

The gorgeous actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady.

Have a look!

The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

Read More

28 mins ago
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...
31 mins ago
After discovering a dead slug in her dinner, the Queen sent a scathing note to the kitchen staff

According to MyLondon, the Queen's former servant, Charles Oliver, recalled the incident...
34 mins ago
Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
37 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...
43 mins ago
Kate Middleton discusses what she wishes she had known before becoming a mother

Even if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, there is no instruction...
47 mins ago
Camila Cabello shares a new sneak peek from her song 'Bam Bam.'

Camila Cabello, the Cuban-American music sensation, has left fans even more excited...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

UN roots for innovations to restore oceans' health amid rising pollution
3 mins ago
UN roots for innovations to restore oceans’ health amid rising pollution

NAIROBI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations has called for the...
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa
6 mins ago
CAOS Gen Bajwa urges Baloch youth to join law enforcement agencies

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said...
Cain Velasquez
7 mins ago
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC champion, has been arrested on an attempted...
Prince Charles
14 mins ago
Prince Charles provides an update on the Queen’s health and breaks his silence on the Ukraine invasion

The Queen is "a lot better now," according to the Prince of...
Adsence Ad 300X600