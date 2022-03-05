Amy Schumer broke Micheal Cera’s policy of Family secrecy

Michael Cera’s life has taken a turn for the better!

According to his Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer, the 33-year-old actor is now a father after welcoming his first kid. Amy spoke on passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. During a joint interview on Friday, March 4. Where she accidently shared the baby announcement for Michael Cera.

She said, “Michael has a baby, too,” before realising her error. “Is that something that everyone knows about? I just exposed him, and I just exposed his child.”

The Arrested Development alum went on to clarify to the magazine that he and his castmate have been exchanging parenting advice. Saying, “We’re only at the start of it. Right now, we’re focusing on the fundamentals.”

Michael did not provide any other information regarding his child, including the identity of the mother.

Despite his long career in show business, Michael prefers to stay out of the spotlight and is extremely reclusive when it comes to sharing details about his personal life.

