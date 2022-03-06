An astrologer reveals Prince Charles’ compatibility with Princess Diana and Camilla

According to an astrological expert, Prince Charles’ marriages with Princess Diana and later with Camilla were extremely different experiences, despite the fact that the two women shared the same star sign.

In an interview with Express, Inbaal Honigman compared the Prince of Wales’ compatibility with Diana to Camilla based on their astrological charts.

Inbaal stated: “Interestingly, Camilla and Princess Diana are both Cancerians, a warm, loving, and romantic water sign who values family and the home.

“Prince Charles is a Scorpio, a quirky water sign that is also loving, but more quirky and unique than Cancer.

“Because both sides of the relationship are watery, there will be a good amount of compatibility.”

“Camilla, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana are all wonderful parents, putting their families first and caring for their children above all else,” she said. This is where the water element comes into play.

“However, their astrological charts couldn’t be more dissimilar.”

“Diana’s main signs are: sun in romantic Cancer, moon in humanitarian Aquarius, ascendant in adventurous Sagittarius,” the expert revealed.

“Here is a lady who was born for adventure – not one to take the easy road; had she been born into a normal family, she might have ended up working in the charity sector, homeschooling her children on a houseboat.” Or you could be a digital nomad covering human interest stories.

“Giving up the monarchy would not have been difficult for her, but disbanding her family would have been.

“Camilla’s primary signs are: the sun in family-loving Cancer, the moon in romantic Cancer, and the ascendant in regal Leo.”

“So this is someone who is all about parenting, family outings, the home, displays of affection, and little inside jokes.”

“A double Cancerian can solve any problem with a nap and a bowl of stew.”

“Her Leo ascendant indicates that life as Queen would be fine for her one day,” Inbaal added.

“Despite her preference for a simple life, with Leo rising, she is capable of handling the challenges of palace life.”

“In terms of compatibility, both of the Prince’s marriages have advantages and disadvantages.

“In terms of compatibility, both of the Prince’s marriages have advantages and disadvantages.

“The positives include his natural water connection as a Scorpio, as well as his compatibility with both Cancerian wives.”

“However, his direct and practical Taurus moon would clash with Diana’s creative and gentle Aquarius moon.”

“Similarly, sharing his Leo ascendant with Camilla is a disadvantage because Leos are leaders, and two leaders in a relationship is one too many.”

“Maturity, life experience, and changing times all contribute to Charles’ second marriage being more successful than his first.”

“With her domestic planet Venus in crowd-pleasing Cancer, Camilla is more peaceful at home than perhaps Diana was with her Venus in the more stubborn Taurus,” Inbaal added.