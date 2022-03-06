Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:22 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

An astrologer reveals Prince Charles’ compatibility with Princess Diana and Camilla

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:22 pm
Prince Charles

An astrologer reveals Prince Charles’ compatibility with Princess Diana and Camilla

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to an astrological expert, Prince Charles’ marriages with Princess Diana and later with Camilla were extremely different experiences, despite the fact that the two women shared the same star sign.

In an interview with Express, Inbaal Honigman compared the Prince of Wales’ compatibility with Diana to Camilla based on their astrological charts.

Inbaal stated: “Interestingly, Camilla and Princess Diana are both Cancerians, a warm, loving, and romantic water sign who values family and the home.

“Prince Charles is a Scorpio, a quirky water sign that is also loving, but more quirky and unique than Cancer.

“Because both sides of the relationship are watery, there will be a good amount of compatibility.”

“Camilla, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana are all wonderful parents, putting their families first and caring for their children above all else,” she said. This is where the water element comes into play.

“However, their astrological charts couldn’t be more dissimilar.”

“Diana’s main signs are: sun in romantic Cancer, moon in humanitarian Aquarius, ascendant in adventurous Sagittarius,” the expert revealed.

“Here is a lady who was born for adventure – not one to take the easy road; had she been born into a normal family, she might have ended up working in the charity sector, homeschooling her children on a houseboat.” Or you could be a digital nomad covering human interest stories.

“Giving up the monarchy would not have been difficult for her, but disbanding her family would have been.

“Camilla’s primary signs are: the sun in family-loving Cancer, the moon in romantic Cancer, and the ascendant in regal Leo.”

“So this is someone who is all about parenting, family outings, the home, displays of affection, and little inside jokes.”

“A double Cancerian can solve any problem with a nap and a bowl of stew.”

“Her Leo ascendant indicates that life as Queen would be fine for her one day,” Inbaal added.

“Despite her preference for a simple life, with Leo rising, she is capable of handling the challenges of palace life.”

“In terms of compatibility, both of the Prince’s marriages have advantages and disadvantages.

“In terms of compatibility, both of the Prince’s marriages have advantages and disadvantages.

“The positives include his natural water connection as a Scorpio, as well as his compatibility with both Cancerian wives.”

“However, his direct and practical Taurus moon would clash with Diana’s creative and gentle Aquarius moon.”

“Similarly, sharing his Leo ascendant with Camilla is a disadvantage because Leos are leaders, and two leaders in a relationship is one too many.”

“Maturity, life experience, and changing times all contribute to Charles’ second marriage being more successful than his first.”

“With her domestic planet Venus in crowd-pleasing Cancer, Camilla is more peaceful at home than perhaps Diana was with her Venus in the more stubborn Taurus,” Inbaal added.

 

Read More

39 mins ago
Maya Ali raises temperature in these slinky looks

Pakistan showbiz industry actress Maya Ali’s new photoshoot has gone viral on...
55 mins ago
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé

Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali...
1 hour ago
Nora Fatehi's recent photo is making the rounds on social media

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
1 hour ago
Naimal Khawar shares adorable pictures with her munchkin

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who is currently enjoying motherhood with her...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian wears a shipping tape catsuit to a Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian drew attention in a head-to-toe shipping tape catsuit at Paris...
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures go viral on the internet

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress. Sara Ali made her Bollywood...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

football match in Mexico
4 mins ago
Violence breaks out among fans during a football match in Mexico, killing up to 17 people and injuring 22 others

QUERETARO: According to The Mirror, at least 17 people were killed and...
Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII
8 mins ago
Ukraine is Europe’s ‘fastest growing refugee’ crisis since WWII

GENEVA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion...
insect bites
8 mins ago
After a mysterious insect bites her during a safari, a woman’s legs swell and develop multiple ulcers

HECKMONDWIKE: A 48-year-old woman from Yorkshire received the shock of her life...
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout
15 mins ago
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Black market fears, problems with online payments...
Adsence Ad 300X600