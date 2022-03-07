Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter gives couple goals!

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:45 pm
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time, despite the fact that the two have stayed tight-lipped about the rumors.

The rumored lovebirds are frequently seen together and often remark on one other’s social media postings. The connection that can be seen between the suspected love birds in the inside photos will melt your heart.

Earlier Ananya and Ishaan were photographed together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday event, and the chemistry that can be seen between the supposed love birds in the inside photos will melt your heart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Ananya and Ishaan can be seen standing together in one of the photos, with the Dhadak actor wrapping his arms over Gehraiyaan’s shoulder. We can see Shahid standing with the suspected pair in one of the photos.

Read More

14 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to be seen in a new film 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
16 mins ago
'I'm feeling threatened,' Katy Perry says of her 'American Idol' performance

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry couldn't stop herself from...
21 mins ago
Kartik Aaryan shares happy picture with Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the...
21 mins ago
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
35 mins ago
4 Times Alia Bhatt proves to be a real diva!

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
1 hour ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek's Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot
58 seconds ago
Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aima Baig is an accomplished, Pakistani singer. She was born on 10th...
Kareena Kapoor
6 mins ago
Size 0 to Size 16, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses...
Aleem khan jkt
9 mins ago
Aleem Khan group joins JKT group as opposition vies for no-trust numbers

A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers led by Abdul Aleem Khan,...
Addison Rae
12 mins ago
TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted at fashion week with her Grammy-nominated beau

Love and fashion are in the air for TikTok star Addison Rae,...
Adsence Ad 300X600