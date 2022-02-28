Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 01:54 am
Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Alyssa Miller smile during Date Night at the 2022 SAG Awards

Andrew Garlfield was in good company at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The Tick, Tick… Boom! nominee attended the awards show with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, marking their first official date night as a couple.

While the Spider-Man actor and Miller, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, keep their relationship relatively private, Garfield doesn’t stay completely silent on relationships, opening up about love during a Q&A with IMDb in April 2019 while promoting his film Under the Silver Lake.

When asked if he believed in love at first sight, he responded, “Yes, I believe in love at first sight, but I also believe that you would love absolutely anyone if you knew their storey.”

“I believe it is possible for all of us to be in love with ourselves and everyone around us all of the time,” he later added.

Garfield, who has three SAG Award nominations in his career, was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom!

Other nominees included Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Denzel Washington, with Will Smith taking home the award for King Richard.

Lin Manuel Miranda refers to Andrew Garfield as “the Greatest Gift a First-Time Director Could Ask For.”

Garfield, who learned to sing and play the piano for his role in the wildly successful musical, told the New York Times earlier this month that he had never considered himself a “song-and-dance man” before making the film.

“The longing was there — deep, deep down, secretly,” he said of the on-screen singing. “I wasn’t brave enough to truly own it until Lin began to plant the idea in my mind. Or until our massage therapist and good friend Greg Miele acted as a go-between for me and Lin.”

 

