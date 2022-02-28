Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with Ukraine and offers assistance to refugees

Following Russia’s armed invasion of Ukraine, a slew of Hollywood celebrities have come out in support of the country. In the midst of this upheaval, Angelina Jolie revealed in a new Instagram post that she will focus on assisting those who have lost their homes and been displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Things quickly deteriorated when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged armed attack on the country on Wednesday.

According to ET Canada, Jolie wrote in her post, “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people of Ukraine.” She went on to say, “My focus, along with my UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] colleagues, is to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced and refugees in the region.” The Maleficent actress also mentioned various reports about people fleeing their country and seeking safety in other places as a result of the massive number of casualties. Several videos of Ukrainian citizens fleeing the country have also surfaced on the internet.

“It is too early to know what will happen,” Jolie added, “but the significance of this moment — for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law — cannot be overstated.” The Academy Award winner included a link in her bio to UNHCR’s official statement on the subject. The statement addressed the situation in Ukraine, noting that “the humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be disastrous.” There are no winners in war, but countless lives are shattered.” UNHCR stated that they had expanded their operations and were collaborating with the UN, Ukraine, and neighbouring countries to provide humanitarian assistance to the country. “We remain firmly committed to supporting all affected populations in Ukraine and countries,” the statement concluded.