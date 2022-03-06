Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Angry Taimur kicks father Saif Ali Khan in a cute video

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan smiles after Taimur whacks him

Instagram followers were amused by Taimur Ali Khan’s latest conversation with his father, Saif Ali Khan. In a new paparazzi video, Taimur can be seen swinging at Saif as they dispute over something after getting out of their car.

With his gesture, Taimur, whose photos and videos frequently go popular on social media, earned the nickname “nawaab sahab” from Instagram users.

Taimur is seen in the video raising his hands as he speaks to Saif Ali Khan, who is holding a drink. The five-year-old, who was wearing a grey T-shirt and track trousers, then whacks his father, who reacts by stepping back.

Click here to watch the video!

Before they started to go towards their house, Saif, who was dressed in a rust T-shirt and white leggings, was seen chuckling at his son’s antics.

