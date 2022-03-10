Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior

Another day, another model shared her awful behavior while working with Sana Javed.

Sana is one of the A-list actresses of Pakistan’s social media business, has come under fire recently after her mistreatment was exposed by models and make-up professionals.

After several models and makeup artists, Model Fareeha Sheikh also expressed her discontent with working with Sana.

On Instagram, she shared a number of posts that read:

Several makeup artists, including models who have previously worked with the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress, have now come forward with complaints of harassment. People say Sana Javed has an attitude problem.

Manal Saleem, a model, was the first to express her discontent with working with Sana. Following that, makeup artists Ikram Gohar and Rhyan Thomas shared their own experiences to back up the model’s accusations.