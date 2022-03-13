Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:48 pm
Anushka Sharma shows her love for 'Sunlight' in recent photos

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:48 pm
Anushka Sharma

In her most recent selfies, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is definitely nailing the beautiful sun-kissed photo look.

On Sunday, the Sultan actress wowed her millions of followers with her breathtaking photographs, which were captured in the ideal light.

Sharing the photos, she captioned, “Main good light ki deewani hoon.” Within no time, her post received thousands of likes and hearts from her fans.

See the pictures here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen enjoying the sunshine at her home in the photos. The diva, dressed in a stunning green sweater over a white top, can be seen taking advantage of the golden hour by striking various positions on the sofa and on her balcony.

