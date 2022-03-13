Adsence Ad 160X600
Anushka Sharma shows her love for ‘Sunlight’ in recent photos
In her most recent selfies, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is definitely nailing the beautiful sun-kissed photo look.
On Sunday, the Sultan actress wowed her millions of followers with her breathtaking photographs, which were captured in the ideal light.
Sharing the photos, she captioned, “Main good light ki deewani hoon.” Within no time, her post received thousands of likes and hearts from her fans.
See the pictures here!
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen enjoying the sunshine at her home in the photos. The diva, dressed in a stunning green sweater over a white top, can be seen taking advantage of the golden hour by striking various positions on the sofa and on her balcony.
