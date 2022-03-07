Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:07 am
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their third child?

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed their second child Lilibet on June 4, 2021 in California, are in the news for their plans to have more children in the future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their firstborn, Archie, who is nearly three years old, and their second child, baby daughter Lilibet.

According to express.co.uk, Harry discussed how many children he would like to have when he interviewed primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue magazine in September 2019.

During a conversation with Goodall, the Duke mentioned his environmental concerns, saying, “We are the frog in the water, and it has already been brought to a boil.” That’s terrifying.”

“Happening and happened,” Goodall agreed. It’s frightful.”

“Especially since you’ve just had a baby,” she added.

“I know,” Harry replied, laughing at the remark.

To which Goodall replied, “Well, it does make it different, doesn’t it?”

“It does make it different,” he said. I think, strangely, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature because of the people I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to visit.

“Without a doubt, I see it differently now.”

“But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” she continued.

“Not too many!” Ms Goodall exclaimed, laughing.

And Prince Harry responded, “Two, at most!”

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed,” he continued.

“And, surely, being as intelligent or evolved as we all are, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

 

