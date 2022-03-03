Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. She was born in Karachi on 1st May 1993. In the drama serial Koi Chand Rakh, she played a completely new and magnificent role as a bright girl, showing the perfection of her work.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Have a look!

Areeba is known for her leading role in several television serials including Qadam Qadam Ishq, Jalan, Qadam Qadam Ishq and many more.

