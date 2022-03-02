Armeena Khan welcomes summer in this cute outfit 

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan is all set to welcome summer as she dresses up in this cute outfit.

Turning to Instagram, the Bin Roye actress shared her pictures wearing a short floral top and looking as pretty as she is, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her adorable pictures.

In the caption, the diva wrote, “This summers must have wrap around skater dress with puff sleeves. Pair with gold hoops and your fav heels.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

