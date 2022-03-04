As an Actor, Colin Farrell Calls Penguin Makeup “Absolute Liberation”

After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman will finally be released in theatres tonight. The cast of Matt Reeves’ new DC film includes Colin Farrell, who plays Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin. Farrell underwent extensive makeup transformation to play the iconic villain, and he even admitted that the scarred, pock-marked face “horrified” his son. A new episode of Hot Ones with Farrell as the guest was released today, and the actor revealed that wearing the prosthetics was “absolutely liberating” as an actor.

During the episode, host Sean Evans mentioned Tom Holland’s appearance on Hot Ones and how the actor discussed the difficulty of playing a role while wearing a mask, and he wondered how Farrell’s “unrecognisable” look in The Batman “shaped” or “informed” his performance.

"It was absolute liberation for me," Farrell said. "I expected it to be extremely restrictive. I really did; I expected to be oppressed by it, but it was quite the opposite. It was f*cking insane when the piece moved as well as the piece designed for the Penguin moved." You can watch Farrell's entire Hot Ones episode below:

The Batman already has a spin-off planned for HBO Max, which will follow Farrell’s Penguin. Producer Dylan Clark discussed the upcoming series and compared it to Scarface in an interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar).

“We’re doing one with Colin [Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot], seeing Oz rise to power, almost like a ‘Scarface’ story,” Clark shared. “It’s exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie, so that you’ll go back to the movie [and say], ‘Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this’.”