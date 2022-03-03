Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:17 am
As he praises courageous Ukrainians, Prince Charles accepts a ‘Stop Putin’ poster from a young girl

Prince Charles

Prince Charles accepted a poster with the words “Stop Putin” from a young Ukrainian girl and praised the people of Ukraine for their “extraordinary bravery and fortitude” in the face of “truly terrible aggression” from President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The prince and his wife Camilla paid a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Central London today to show their support for the people of Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion.

Staff at the cathedral reported Ukrainian men have been praying for blessings before returning to their homeland to fight against Mr Putin’s army.

At the cathedral, the royals spoke with children from the affiliated Ukrainian school and were given posters in the colours of the country’s flag created by the children.

The heir appeared solemn as he was handed a homemade poster that read ‘Stop Putin’ by a young schoolgirl – and told distraught members of its congregation that he couldn’t believe what he was seeing “in this day and age.”

During his visit, Charles also delivered an unscripted speech in which he praised the Ukrainian people’s bravery in the face of “truly terrible aggression.”

“I must say that everything we have heard today during our visit has deeply moved my wife and me, especially the extraordinary bravery, generosity, and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of truly terrible aggression,” he said.

The couple also met Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski and the Ukrainian Ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, who had previously received a rare tribute from MPs, a standing ovation in the House of Commons, as well as his wife, Inna Prystaiko, who was visibly upset during the event.

Camilla was also moved to tears when leading members of the UK’s Ukrainian community performed a mournful rendition of the song Chervona Kalyna, Red Guelder Rose.

Volunteers assisting in the humanitarian effort and supporting the relief effort in Ukraine were also present at the cathedral, as were others who have family and loved ones in the country and are working to support their community.

According to reports, the heir to the throne approached the Ukrainian community to offer his assistance, and he brought representatives from five humanitarian organisations with which he is affiliated to offer practical assistance.

“He was deeply moved and just wanted to do something to help,” a source said. He wanted to listen to people and figure out what they needed and how he could help them get it.”

 

