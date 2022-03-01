As she recovers from Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth sends her first message

After reportedly recovering from coronavirus, British Queen Elizabeth II has sent her first message.

On Tuesday, March 1, Buckingham Palace posted the Queen’s first message on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts to commemorate St. David’s Day.

Queen Elizabeth’s message reads: “Wishing all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world a happy #StDavidsDay.”

It was posted with hashtag “#DyddGwylDewi.”

The Queen has recovered from coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail, and spent the weekend at Frogmore House with royal family members and friends.

The monarch, 95, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on February 20, paid a visit to Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday and spent time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, as well as Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter.