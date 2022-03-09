At a US event, Harry was mocked because Americans ‘didn’t even recognise’ him

Locals “didn’t even recognise” Prince Harry when he appeared at a Texas rodeo over the weekend, according to locals.

According to one source, the Duke went unnoticed at the event where animals are “made to perform.”

“The funny thing is that most people didn’t recognise him or care,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The event attendee went on to say that Harry’s appearance was “shocking.”