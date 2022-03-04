At Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton and Prince William have a “top-secret room and tunnel.”

Inside their home, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have a panic room and a secret tunnel.

William and Kate live in Kensington Palace’s apartment 1A with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Following their royal wedding in 2011, the Queen gave William and Kate the keys to the residence, which they also share with the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters are among the 20 rooms in the family home.

It is also said to have a top-secret panic room and a special escape tunnel to protect them from ‘biological welfare.’

“Kate and William’s royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel,” revealed the Global Citizen .

It is for royal safety that they have such a room on-site in case of an emergency; after all, both William and George are heirs to the throne.

Many royal fans may be less surprised by the secret tunnel because it has now been widely reported that Prince William and Prince Harry frequently used a secret entrance to the palace as children.

This was common when the boys and their mother, Princess Diana, would sneak out to McDonald’s.

Other members of the royal family, such as the Queen, have similar high-tech security setups, including a panic room at both Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

“The royal panic rooms are designed to withstand poison gas, bombs, or terrorist attacks; they are equipped with secure communications, beds, washing equipment, and enough food and water for at least a week,” Global Citizen added.

The Queen’s panic rooms are also “encased in 18 inch thick, bullet-resistant, fire-retardant steel walls,” according to the report.

According to reports, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s Highgrove House has a ‘iron’ room the size of a shipping container that can be used in an emergency.

To ensure the royals’ safety, very few people will know the exact location of the panic room at each royal residence.