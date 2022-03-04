Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:13 am
At the age of eight, Prince Charles broke a long-standing tradition, and Harry and William quickly followed suit

Prince Charles

When Prince Charles was eight years old, he broke a long-standing royal tradition by going to school.

Prior to Charles breaking the mould, it was customary for royals to be taught at home by a private tutor rather than attending a formal school.

His mother, the Queen, enrolled him at Hill House School in West London when he was eight years old.

Charles had already been the heir to the throne for five years when he started school on November 7, 1956, and had been bestowed with many traditional titles such as the Duke of Cornwall and the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

He attended this school for about ten months before transferring to Cheam School, a boarding school.

The Queen’s decision to enrol her son in school paved the way for future generations, as Princes Harry and William unwittingly followed Charles’ lead.

However, when Princess Diana and Prince Charles enrolled both William and Harry at Wetherby Preparatory School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College, they violated The Firm’s rules.

A royal expert explained that royal children who have gone to school have been sent to different ones so that they can have different experiences and make their own friends.

Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! Online: “William and Harry broke the mould by attending the same school, but The Queen’s children were all educated separately.

“And, of course, if one of them was a girl, William and Harry would not have attended the same school.

“Kate had a traditional co-ed education, but it appears to be par for the course with the royals that they don’t put all of their children in the same school.”

He added: “You want your children to have different experiences as they grow up because, collectively, as the royals, they will experience different types of people.

“It’s as much about the people they meet growing up who will be their friends for life.”

To comply with the rule, William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering moving Prince George from his south London school to one near Kate’s parents’ home in Berkshire.

