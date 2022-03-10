Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:23 pm
Avneet Kaur dresses up for her photoshoot in a lush blue lehenga

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:23 pm
Avneet
Avneet Kaur is an Indian film actress, dancer, and model. She was born on October 13, 2001 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2014 with the drama series Mardaani.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, The Weekly Rap, Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hainand many more.

Recently, Avneet shared gorgeous photos on Instagram, which are becoming popular among fans.

Here are the latest stunning pictures of Avneet. It can be seen that Avneet Kaur is wearing a blue dress.

Scroll ahead to get a look at Avneet’s photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

