Avneet Kaur dresses up for her photoshoot in a lush blue lehenga

Avneet Kaur is an Indian film actress, dancer, and model. She was born on October 13, 2001 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2014 with the drama series Mardaani.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, The Weekly Rap, Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, and many more.

