Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Avneet Kaur drops her latest mirror selfie

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:59 pm
Avneet Kaur
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. She was born on October 13, 2001, in India. She made history when she became the first Indian model.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share stunning photos with her 29.9 million followers.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Her picture has received more than 355,090 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

Read More

9 mins ago
Prince Harry was'mocked' after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Britain's Prince Harry may be a huge deal in the UK, but...
12 mins ago
The Queen's Guard abandons its duties to fight in Ukraine, causing the Defence Ministry to scramble

A Coldstream Guardsman, 19, who had sworn to protect the Queen, has...
12 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress. She was born in Lahore...
14 mins ago
Prince William's 'displeasure' with Diana's portrayal leaked

According to royal sources, Prince William had "anguished thoughts" about Princess Diana's...
17 mins ago
Vladimir Putin's 'lover, Alina Kabaeva a gymnast, is hiding out in a private and very secure' Swiss chalet

Vladimir Putin's Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast mistress is said to be hiding out...
21 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'desperate for an olive branch' to the United Kingdom

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II will ‘continue to move between homes.’

Even though the Queen intends to live permanently in Windsor Castle, it...
4 mins ago
Princess Eugenie pays tribute to ‘courageous and resilient’ women as Prince Andrew’s lawsuit is formally dismissed

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew's daughter, paid a touching tribute to 'courageous and...
Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai' trends on Twitter
6 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’ trends on Twitter with hilarious memes

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March...
Faheem Ashraf
6 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf contracts COVID-19

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf...
Adsence Ad 300X600