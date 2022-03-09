Avneet Kaur drops her latest mirror selfie

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. She was born on October 13, 2001, in India. She made history when she became the first Indian model.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share stunning photos with her 29.9 million followers.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

Her picture has received more than 355,090 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.