Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:25 pm
Avneet Kaur’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and model. Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut with the film Life OK’s Meri Maa.

Avneet Kaur has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

The dance video was shared on Instagram by Avneet, who is a judge on Dance Jhume Re Gori.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

