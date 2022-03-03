Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 07:26 pm
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor gave us major couple goals

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 07:26 pm
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of prominent celebrities in the entertainment industry who are famous for their life relationship.

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Meherposh’ actress shared gorgeous photos she had with her husband. In the caption, About last night.

Have a look!

Ayeza is known for her leading role in several television serials including Maye Ni, Mi Raqsam, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Galti Sai Mistake Ho Gaye And many more.

