Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:00 pm
Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared pictures from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account today and her fans are so excited to look at their favorite celebrity. Friends and fans were quick to comment on the star’s stunning photos.

In the pictures, Ayeza can be seen wearing green outfits paired with pearl jewelry.

 

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

She has 11.2 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

