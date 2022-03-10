Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ayeza Khan’s Enchanting Pictures From A Recent Event In Lahore

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:49 pm
Ayeza Khan's
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ayeza Khan is a beautiful and well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Ayeza Khan is one of those actresses who has made herself a name in the industry with her great performances till date.

She has the highest number of fans following her on all her social media accounts. It wouldn’t be wrong to call her the TRP queen, whose dramas get blockbusters each time.

Lately, the ever gorgeous and always attractive Ayeza Khan turned to her official Instagram handle to share some of her enchanting pictures from a recent event with her fans and followers.

Ayeza Khan opted for a gorgeous pastel-colored, printed attire by “Zainab Salman” to celebrate the successful journey of Himalaya Face Wash in Lahore. Ayeza completed her look with a neat bun and heritage jewellery by “Print Therapy.” The amazing clicks were captured by the super talented “Bilal Saeed Photography”.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Read More

2 hours ago
Charles once 'adored' Meghan Markle 'treated her like a daughter.'

A royal expert claims that Prince Charles once "adored" Maeghan Markle and...
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

Lollywood star Saba Qamar has always been the one to take chances....
2 hours ago
Hareem Shah's new video with her husband goes viral

Hareem Shah, TikTok queen and controversial star, and husband Bilal Shah are under...
2 hours ago
Humaima Malick, Affan Waheed set to share screen in 'Ab Nahi Milenge Hum'

Affan Waheed and Humaima Malick will be sharing the screen soon, as...
2 hours ago
Komal Aziz’s new photo makes round on social media

Komal Aziz is a brave and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
3 hours ago
Megan Fox's floral ensemble captivates fans, and she compares the design to her grandmother's couch

Megan Fox dazzled onlookers with her chic look in a flesh-baring floral...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloé Kardashian
29 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner...
tattoos
34 mins ago
I spent £50,000 getting tattoos on myself, but some secret only my husband is allowed to see

A TATTOOED-UP MOTHER COVERED IN MARVEL CHARACTERS has revealed that not all...
Jerry Jones
39 mins ago
Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys...
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices
43 mins ago
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a positive note and stayed in...
Adsence Ad 300X600