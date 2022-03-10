Ayeza Khan’s Enchanting Pictures From A Recent Event In Lahore

Ayeza Khan is a beautiful and well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Ayeza Khan is one of those actresses who has made herself a name in the industry with her great performances till date.

She has the highest number of fans following her on all her social media accounts. It wouldn’t be wrong to call her the TRP queen, whose dramas get blockbusters each time.

Lately, the ever gorgeous and always attractive Ayeza Khan turned to her official Instagram handle to share some of her enchanting pictures from a recent event with her fans and followers.

Ayeza Khan opted for a gorgeous pastel-colored, printed attire by “Zainab Salman” to celebrate the successful journey of Himalaya Face Wash in Lahore. Ayeza completed her look with a neat bun and heritage jewellery by “Print Therapy.” The amazing clicks were captured by the super talented “Bilal Saeed Photography”.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)