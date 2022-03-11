Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:41 pm
Azaan Sami Khan’s debut album ‘Main Tera’ left fans in awe

Singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan has launched his long-awaited debut album. Fans had nothing but praise for his work of art. The composer of In Dinon has once again demonstrated that he is following in the footsteps of his father, Adnan Sami Khan.

Azaan Sami Khan shared the album cover on Instagram, along with a tracklist. The record, titled Main Tera, is Khan’s way of venturing into something considerably more intimate than just providing music for current chart-topping flicks.

Read more: Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Main Tera, directed by famous filmmaker Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, was shot by Salman Razzaq Khan and stars Maheen Siddiqui.

“I wanted it to be extremely personal. It’s almost biographical in some ways. I have delved into the first time I fell in love with somebody, the first crush, the first heartbreak, you’d basically witness a lot of firsts in this as it’s my first album,” said Azaan.

The album features nine songs, including Maahiya, Dholna, Mein Tera, Jaadugari, Aashiqui, Ik Lamha, and Meri Sajna Re, which was co-written with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Zama and Tu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

