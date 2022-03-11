‘Baahubali’ star receives 5,000 marriage proposals

Telegu actor Prabhas, who is widely regarded as one of India’s most eligible bachelors, received a record 5,000 marriage proposals after starring in the super successful Baahubali franchise.

Prabhas revealed his marriage plans in a recent interview with News18 to promote his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam, saying, “After Baahubali, more than 5,000 wedding proposals came.”

“All those wedding requests became a big confusion for me. I will definitely get married… but I do not know when,” he went on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The Saaho actor also revealed his hopes for love marriage, adding, “My mom wants me to get married and I said that I will think about marriage after Baahubali. I will have a love marriage.”

He added, “Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress.”

“It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com