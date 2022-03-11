Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:19 am
‘Baahubali’ star receives 5,000 marriage proposals

Telegu actor Prabhas, who is widely regarded as one of India’s most eligible bachelors, received a record 5,000 marriage proposals after starring in the super successful Baahubali franchise.

Prabhas revealed his marriage plans in a recent interview with News18 to promote his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam, saying, “After Baahubali, more than 5,000 wedding proposals came.”

“All those wedding requests became a big confusion for me. I will definitely get married… but I do not know when,” he went on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The Saaho actor also revealed his hopes for love marriage, adding, “My mom wants me to get married and I said that I will think about marriage after Baahubali. I will have a love marriage.”

He added, “Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress.”

“It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time.”

