Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:45 pm
Baap ki party: Dananeer Mobeen reenacts viral video of her little version pawri horahi hai

Dananeer Mobeen recreated the viral video of the Pashtun girl version of “Pawri Horahi Hai,” which had gone viral just a few days before.

Dananeer posted the video alongside the original clip of the little girl on her official Instagram.

“Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me, the best version of #pawrihoraihai so far. Swipe to see the original video,” she captioned the video.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

In the most recent video, Dananeer can be seen wearing a dupatta and impersonating this Pashtun girl while standing in front of a photograph of her father.

