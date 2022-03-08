Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:55 pm
‘Baarwan Khiladi’ got mixed public reactions after its first two episodes 

The first episode of the web series “Baarwan Khiladi” has been launched, and netizens have conflicting feelings about the sports drama.

Baarwan Khiladi’s first two episodes are currently available online. The Tampad online series can be found on YouTube.

In episode one, we discover more about Shahveer Jafry’s persona “Jahangir.” In the second episode, we witness more of his interaction with Danyal Zafar’s character ‘Akbar.’ What strategies would Jahangir employ against Akbar, given that he is already blackmailing Ayan into leaving the cricket team?

Meanwhile, Akbar’s drive is winning over the coach. As a result, the battle to be named the team’s greatest player begins.

Some thought the episodes were too short, and that the first two could have been combined into a single episode.

Others praised the web series for the performances of veteran actors like as Sarmad Khoosat and Fawad Khan, as well as emerging talent such as Daniyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry.

