‘Baarwan Khiladi’ got mixed public reactions after its first two episodes

The first episode of the web series “Baarwan Khiladi” has been launched, and netizens have conflicting feelings about the sports drama.

Baarwan Khiladi’s first two episodes are currently available online. The Tampad online series can be found on YouTube.

In episode one, we discover more about Shahveer Jafry’s persona “Jahangir.” In the second episode, we witness more of his interaction with Danyal Zafar’s character ‘Akbar.’ What strategies would Jahangir employ against Akbar, given that he is already blackmailing Ayan into leaving the cricket team?

Meanwhile, Akbar’s drive is winning over the coach. As a result, the battle to be named the team’s greatest player begins.

Some thought the episodes were too short, and that the first two could have been combined into a single episode.

The first two episodes of #Baarwankhiladi had all the trappings of an entertaining show that we should have been able to binge watch in one go. Wish all episodes had been released at the same time. @TheMahiraKhan @ninakashif3 — AHI (@aamnaisani) March 6, 2022

Others praised the web series for the performances of veteran actors like as Sarmad Khoosat and Fawad Khan, as well as emerging talent such as Daniyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry.

#BaarwanKhiladi 1st episode was really mazay ki. Literally enjoyed every bit of it. Performances were so good specially @DanZafOfficial @shahveerjaay and #sarmadkhoosat . Can’t wait for @_fawadakhan_ cameo and remaining episodes. Every cricket fans should watch it @TheMahiraKhan — Herry (@HarisBu55633341) March 6, 2022

Watched the first episode of #BaarwanKhiladi and I strongly loved Sarmad’s performance. He’s so good ! And apart from that, I liked some scenes of Daniyal. And his scenes with Saba Jee. Kinza, too. And sadly, it sort of failed to attract me towards it. But I will try… — Faizan 🌠 (@jaanehumayun) March 6, 2022

Just Watched #Baarwankhiladi As I’m not a sports fan but I loved it so much !! Such a beautiful Cinematography, So proud of you producer Sahiba for bringing new series !! May ALLAH bless you always!!

Keep shining always ☺️ — ✨ нυмαяι ѕι∂✨ (@sidk24) March 5, 2022

@TheMahiraKhan I have watched the first episode of #baarwankhiladi and it was fantastic and I have to say you’re the flag bearer of good content and change And there were names of catering services and electrical team you did this Mk and I’m so proud of you 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😘❤️#mahirakhan — sadiajeelani (@JeelaniSadia) March 6, 2022

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com