Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Barwaan Khiladi: Kinza Hashmi discusses her role as Alia

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:26 pm
Barwaan Khiladi: Kinza Hashmi discusses her role as Alia

Barwaan Khiladi: Kinza Hashmi discusses her role as Alia

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kinza Hashmi is all set to make her appearance in Mahira Khan’s much-anticipated upcoming web series “Baarwan Khiladi,” by Tapmad TV. During the press conference, the Ruposh star talks about her role as Alia.

“Alia is a strong and confident girl who, like boys, can express herself in front of everyone without hesitation,” she said.

The diva went on to say that she chose the role since she knew Mahira Khan was a diligent worker and that her project would turn out to be fantastic as well.

Have a look at Kinza as Alia:

 

The trailer for Mahira Khan’s first feature has been released, and the star power is impressive! The much-anticipated follows a small-town teenager who aspires to be a cricket player.

Danyal Zafar’s Akbar, the series’ lead, aspires to play cricket at the national level. His dedication pays off as he is selected for the country’s most prestigious cricket competition.

Check out the trailer:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

31 mins ago
WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to Saboor Aly

One of showbiz's most adored couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair, who...
35 mins ago
As an Actor, Colin Farrell Calls Penguin Makeup "Absolute Liberation"

After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman will finally be released in theatres...
38 mins ago
Watch: Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in her recent photos

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her...
54 mins ago
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She began her...
59 mins ago
Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sana Javed, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently winning...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly's fun-filled birthday party

Saboor Aly, a 27-year-old actress, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shane Warne
5 mins ago
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Shane Warne dead: Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner of all time and...
Cattle in Bhains Colony
6 mins ago
Special teams sent to Bhains Colony to vaccinate cattle against Lumpy Skin Disease

The Livestock department on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad...
Julia Fox
7 mins ago
Julia Fox admits that dating Kanye West ‘changed her’ for the wrong reasons

Julia Fox has revealed details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West....
Mila Kunis,
13 mins ago
Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian-American actress, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have donated $3 million to Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis, known for her role in That 70's Show, and her...
Adsence Ad 300X600