Barwaan Khiladi: Kinza Hashmi discusses her role as Alia

Kinza Hashmi is all set to make her appearance in Mahira Khan’s much-anticipated upcoming web series “Baarwan Khiladi,” by Tapmad TV. During the press conference, the Ruposh star talks about her role as Alia.

“Alia is a strong and confident girl who, like boys, can express herself in front of everyone without hesitation,” she said.

The diva went on to say that she chose the role since she knew Mahira Khan was a diligent worker and that her project would turn out to be fantastic as well.

Have a look at Kinza as Alia:

The trailer for Mahira Khan’s first feature has been released, and the star power is impressive! The much-anticipated follows a small-town teenager who aspires to be a cricket player.

Danyal Zafar’s Akbar, the series’ lead, aspires to play cricket at the national level. His dedication pays off as he is selected for the country’s most prestigious cricket competition.

Check out the trailer:

