Because of Princess Charlotte, Prince George will be changing schools

According to a royal expert, Prince George is changing schools outside of London due to his younger sister Princess Charlotte.

Following recent reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton want to relocate, it is expected that they will transfer their eight-year-old son from London’s St. Thomas Battersea school to a new option in Berkshire, which happens to be where Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton live.

However, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that the change in schools could be due to a long-standing royal tradition.

According to the royal commentator: “William and Harry broke the mould by attending the same school, but The Queen’s children were all educated separately.

“And, of course, if one of them was a girl, William and Harry would not have attended the same school.

“Kate had a traditional co-ed education, but it appears to be par for the course with the royals that they don’t put all of their children in the same school.”