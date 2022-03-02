Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Because of Princess Charlotte, Prince George will be changing schools

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:31 pm
Princess Charlotte

Because of Princess Charlotte, Prince George will be changing schools

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a royal expert, Prince George is changing schools outside of London due to his younger sister Princess Charlotte.

Following recent reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton want to relocate, it is expected that they will transfer their eight-year-old son from London’s St. Thomas Battersea school to a new option in Berkshire, which happens to be where Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton live.

However, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that the change in schools could be due to a long-standing royal tradition.

According to the royal commentator: “William and Harry broke the mould by attending the same school, but The Queen’s children were all educated separately.

“And, of course, if one of them was a girl, William and Harry would not have attended the same school.

“Kate had a traditional co-ed education, but it appears to be par for the course with the royals that they don’t put all of their children in the same school.”

 

Read More

28 mins ago
Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top 

TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with...
29 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is interested in representing a reality star accused of fraud

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
33 mins ago
Julia Fox finally speaks out about her relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has broken her silence about her relationship with Kanye West...
38 mins ago
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of 'One Tree Hill.' On 'Good Sam,' Joy Lenz reunites.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz worked together for years...
49 mins ago
Britney Spears celebrates her newfound fashion freedom and responds to fans' concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...
53 mins ago
A military friend of Prince Andrew claims the Duke of York is 'down.'

Prince Andrew's old military friend has revealed his knowledge of the Duke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Yemeni Huthi
2 mins ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Tristan Thompson
3 mins ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf
5 mins ago
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started...
Ukraine plant
6 mins ago
Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, says Russia

Vienna - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated Wednesday that Russia has notified...
Adsence Ad 300X600