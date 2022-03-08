Bella Hadid commands attention in a plunging black top and pinstripe blazer while going braless

Bella Hadid may have stepped off the runway, but she was still a style icon as she stepped out in Paris on Tuesday.

The model, 25, was cruising down the catwalk for the city’s Fashion Week when she went braless in a plunging black zip-up top.

Bella, who walked for Balenciaga, Sacal, and Givenchy earlier in the week, proved to be a fashion maven in her own right as she paired the look with a pinstripe blazer and her signature Matrix sunglasses.

Bella strutted out of the Royal Monceau hotel in cheetah print shoes while wearing high-waisted jeans that were cinched in with a brown belt.

With a maroon leather jacket over her arm, the daughter of Real Housewives star Yolanda accessorised with a Chanel handbag, a well-considered detail given that it was the designer’s womenswear showcase on Tuesday.

Bella accessorised her look with a choker necklace and gold hoop earrings, styling her long hair in soft waves.

The model recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from Sunday’s Balenciaga show, giving fans a glimpse into her hectic Fashion Week schedule.

Bella ruled the runway for the designer’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, but she proved it wasn’t all glamour backstage by sharing a photo of her feet being taped up before she walked the runway.

She also gave fans a sneak peek at her outfit, posing for photos in her distressed black jeans and chunky polo neck.