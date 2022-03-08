Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:27 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Bella Hadid commands attention in a plunging black top and pinstripe blazer while going braless

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:27 am
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid commands attention in a plunging black top and pinstripe blazer while going braless

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Bella Hadid may have stepped off the runway, but she was still a style icon as she stepped out in Paris on Tuesday.

The model, 25, was cruising down the catwalk for the city’s Fashion Week when she went braless in a plunging black zip-up top.

Bella, who walked for Balenciaga, Sacal, and Givenchy earlier in the week, proved to be a fashion maven in her own right as she paired the look with a pinstripe blazer and her signature Matrix sunglasses.

Bella strutted out of the Royal Monceau hotel in cheetah print shoes while wearing high-waisted jeans that were cinched in with a brown belt.

With a maroon leather jacket over her arm, the daughter of Real Housewives star Yolanda accessorised with a Chanel handbag, a well-considered detail given that it was the designer’s womenswear showcase on Tuesday.

Bella accessorised her look with a choker necklace and gold hoop earrings, styling her long hair in soft waves.

The model recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from Sunday’s Balenciaga show, giving fans a glimpse into her hectic Fashion Week schedule.

Bella ruled the runway for the designer’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, but she proved it wasn’t all glamour backstage by sharing a photo of her feet being taped up before she walked the runway.

She also gave fans a sneak peek at her outfit, posing for photos in her distressed black jeans and chunky polo neck.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Adorable photos of actress Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress and media personality. She has played...
1 hour ago
Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon 

Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, once again...
1 hour ago
Who is Tamsin Egerton?

TAMSIN Egerton has been a fixture in television and film for more...
2 hours ago
Lil Bo Weep died at the age of 22; the cause of death is unknown, and fans are in mourning after learning of her death

Lil Bo Weep, a YouTube sensation, died at the age of 22...
2 hours ago
Pakistani stars mark International Women's Day on social media

Pakistani celebrities, like those around the world, marked International Women's Day on...
2 hours ago
Coke Studio Season 14 releases Beparwah, featuring Momina Mustehsan

Coke Studio 14 has released Beparwah, a song featuring Momina Mustehsan, a great singing sensation. The song is the tenth and only solo released in the most recent season. Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer's latest track has been welcomed with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Battleground Ukraine: Day 13 of Russia's invasion
8 mins ago
Battleground Ukraine: Day 13 of Russia’s invasion

PARIS, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - On the 13th day of Russia's invasion...
Chelsy Davy,
9 mins ago
Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex, was spotted out for a jog wearing her dazzling sapphire ring

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, was spotted wearing her glittering sapphire ring...
England
12 mins ago
Eng vs WI: Joe Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

NORTH SOUND: The West Indies pacers reduced England to 57 for four...
man beats his wife
14 mins ago
A man beats his wife after she asks him to return her phone

According to the Times of India, a man allegedly beat his wife...
Adsence Ad 300X600