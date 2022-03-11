Bella Hadid has joined her sister Gigi in donating her Fashion Week earnings to Ukrainian relief

‘We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror.

‘To hear their stories and emotions firsthand is heartbreaking, and I wholeheartedly support them.’ I stand in solidarity with everyone who has been affected by this war, as well as the innocent people whose lives have been forever altered by the hands of “power.”‘

‘Taking after Mica and My amazing Sis, I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organisations that are providing help, refuge, and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land,’ she said.

Bella had already expressed her support for Mica’s donation initiative when she asked her colleagues in the industry to donate the money they earned from the shows to organisations that help the people of the war-torn country.

‘You said it, @micaarganaraz,’ she said. We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, and casting, and it is disheartening to see the lack of communication/knowledge about a war that is so close.

‘Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as to continue to support those suffering in Palestine.’ We must keep our eyes and hearts open to all forms of human injustice.’

Mica stated in February, ‘I have to say it feels very strange walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war going on in the same continent.’

‘I will donate a portion of my earnings from this fashion week to Ukrainian organisations.’

‘To my model friends and colleagues, and anyone else who is struggling with this feeling, perhaps this is something we could all contribute to,’ she urged.