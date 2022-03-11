Adsence Ads 300X250
11th Mar, 2022.
Bella Hadid has joined her sister Gigi in donating her Fashion Week earnings to Ukrainian relief

Bella Hadid has joined her sister Gigi in donating her Fashion Week 2022 earnings to Ukrainian relief.

Bella, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a series of photos, describing the invasion as a “very emotional and humbling experience for me.”

The supermodel siblings have been inspired by fellow catwalk beauty Mica Arganaraz, 29.

She wrote: ‘To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me.

