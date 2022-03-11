Bella Hadid shows off her toned midriff in a cropped white shirt beneath a pink plaid jacket

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she exited the Burberry show at Central Hall Westminster on Friday during London Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old supermodel showed off her toned midriff in a cropped white shirt that she left unbuttoned and layered beneath a pink plaid jacket and matching trousers.

She accessorised her look with a pair of charcoal leather gloves and carried her essentials in a matching handbag while flanked by a burly bodyguard.

The Vogue cover model accessorised her look with purple sunglasses and a dazzling gold chain necklace emblazoned with her name.

After stunning audience members by storming the runway, she was joined by her sister Gigi, who looked chic in a black trench coat, trainers, and sunglasses.

Bella earlier strutted her stuff on the catwalk in a lilac trench coat with a red collar and panels for a crowd of onlookers.

She wore a trendy navy knee-length dress with ruby polka dots underneath, over a matching pair of trousers and gleaming black leather shoes.

Her glossy chocolate locks were tied back in a sleek swept-back style, and she looked edgy with a pair of bleach blonde brows.

Bella recently joined her sister Gigi in donating her Fashion Week 2022 earnings to Ukrainian relief.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos, describing the invasion as a “very emotional and humbling experience for me.”

Mica Arganaraz, a fellow catwalk beauty, has inspired the supermodel siblings.

She wrote: ‘To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me.

‘We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror.

‘To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who’s lives have been changed forever from the hands of “power.”