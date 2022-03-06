Best Dressed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The star-studded night was packed with high-fashion luxury looks

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Echoing the style of classic Hollywood veterans, Gaga paired her vintage look with sky-high white platforms and an ornate Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad

Enchanting as always, Sidney wore a blue aster off-shoulder organza gown featuring layers of gauzy fabric that made for a classic Cinderella moment.

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Everyone’s favourite Spiderman donned a custom suit with metallic stripes, inspired by The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Documentary, serving an ode to 70s British style.

Kim Joo-ryoung in Zimmermann

Donning ombré on the carpet, the actress looked the absolute opposite to her Squid Game character, completing the look with a chunky crystal neck accessory.

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano

The night’s Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series brought it to the red carpet in a custom all-timer from the House of Siriano

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

The iconic British actress went for an au naturel look that incorporated an elegant floor-length pink gown with floral detail, and a matching headpiece.

Hannah Einbinder in Dior Haute Couture

Sometimes, less is more, and that is exactly what this HBO’s Hacks breakout star went for, j’adore Dior indeed.

Greta Lee in Marc Jacobs

The star chose a bright yellow bodysuit paired with an embellished blue skirt in solidarity with Ukraine, making for the perfect standout moment.

Jeremy Strong in Prada

Not many can rock an all-pink velvet suit, but Strong channelled his HBO Kendall Roy portrayal to show all the naysayers down.

Kid Cudi in Louis Vuitton

The rapper brought Virgil Abloh’s design to the red carpet with glittering checkerboard panels made from pieces of Vuitton’s house monogram, topping it all off with funky Air Jordans.

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Gareth Pugh

Our favourite couple happened to match on the silver carpet as the actress turned heads with her elegant long-sleeved vintage gown and the King Richard’s star wore a custom navy suit.