Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:55 pm
Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’ trends on Twitter with hilarious memes

Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai' trends on Twitter

Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai' trends on Twitter

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration in Islamabad on Tuesday night when he mistakenly stated, “Islamabad mai kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad],” but he actually meant to say, “taangein kaamp rahein hain,” but his mispronunciation spawned a thousand memes.

Most people couldn’t get over the slip of the phrase, and others even congratulated the PPP chairman for making the globe laugh.

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn’t help but share some funny memes over his slip of the tongue.

Have a look at some hilarious memes on Twitter:

