Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’ trends on Twitter

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration in Islamabad on Tuesday night when he mistakenly stated, “Islamabad mai kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad],” but he actually meant to say, “taangein kaamp rahein hain,” but his mispronunciation spawned a thousand memes.

Most people couldn’t get over the slip of the phrase, and others even congratulated the PPP chairman for making the globe laugh.

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn’t help but share some funny memes over his slip of the tongue.

Have a look at some hilarious memes on Twitter:

Ajeeb boring din jaraha tha or phir Bilawal ki kaanpein taang gyiin ♥️ — Morningstar. (@dr_aculii) March 8, 2022

Was about to break down, and then i saw Bilawal’s kaanpein taang rhi hain. Can’t stop laughing now — کشف (@kashnee__) March 8, 2022

Bilawal is just like me fr https://t.co/tI0y2IPWB5 — ع غ (@yourbajiii) March 9, 2022

gotta appreciate bilawal tho. man comes up with a new banger every few months and spreads laughter. the hero the world will never appreciate. pic.twitter.com/sdPgnFVUpc — stop violence in kashmir (@yaamiithinks) March 9, 2022

itni topiyaan kara di hain ab koi “let me know when u free” kehta hai to meri bhi kaanpein taang jaati hain 🙂 — elle (@stfuno1caress) March 9, 2022

Me: Sorry boss can’t come to work today.

Boss: why?

Me: Kaanpein taang rahi hain#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں — Läderlappen. △ ⑃ ∞ (@SalmanNaseer) March 9, 2022

Jab karachi waly Islamabad aty hain sardion main to un ki kaanpein taang rahi hoti hain . 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PPosxVg1gx — Not Abuzar (@mango_lasssi) March 8, 2022

