Bob Odenkirk credits his good health to help him survive a heart attack

Nobody, a 2021 film starring Bob Odenkirk, appears to be as valuable to the actor as he is to himself. He spoke on The Howard Stern Show on Monday and talked about how close to death he came while filming his AMC series in New Mexico.

Following the medical emergency, Odenkirk, 59, claimed he was treated immediately. With someone on set commencing CPR, which he claimed “saved my life.” According to Odenkirk, the series’ health officer went to her vehicle to obtain a defibrillator, which she used three times on the actor. Odenkirk, on the other hand, credited his good health to his role in Nobody. “Because I was in good shape,” Bob told Just Jared, “you kind of increase other veins around your heart if you work out a lot.” “And I was told that because these veins were a little bit thicker from a lot of working out, more blood was able to travel to my heart during CPR.”

Meanwhile, Odenkirk informed Stern that the operation he underwent the morning after his heart attack went well. That the plaque that had built up in his left heart artery had been cleared. Odenkirk returned to work on the series, Better Call Saul, in early September.

Odenkirk also thanked his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian for coming to his side. Better Call Saul season 6 premieres on AMC on April 18. It will be followed by a 6-week hiatus until the final episodes air on July 11.

