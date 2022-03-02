Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:41 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Bob Odenkirk credits his good health to help him survive a heart attack

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:41 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Nobody, a 2021 film starring Bob Odenkirk, appears to be as valuable to the actor as he is to himself. He spoke on The Howard Stern Show on Monday and talked about how close to death he came while filming his AMC series in New Mexico.

Read more: Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

Following the medical emergency, Odenkirk, 59, claimed he was treated immediately. With someone on set commencing CPR, which he claimed “saved my life.” According to Odenkirk, the series’ health officer went to her vehicle to obtain a defibrillator, which she used three times on the actor. Odenkirk, on the other hand, credited his good health to his role in Nobody. “Because I was in good shape,” Bob told Just Jared, “you kind of increase other veins around your heart if you work out a lot.” “And I was told that because these veins were a little bit thicker from a lot of working out, more blood was able to travel to my heart during CPR.”

Read more: New hit Netflix thriller may become your next obsession!

Meanwhile, Odenkirk informed Stern that the operation he underwent the morning after his heart attack went well. That the plaque that had built up in his left heart artery had been cleared. Odenkirk returned to work on the series, Better Call Saul, in early September.

Odenkirk also thanked his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian for coming to his side. Better Call Saul season 6 premieres on AMC on April 18. It will be followed by a 6-week hiatus until the final episodes air on July 11.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
Director Matt Reeves was not able to attend the premier of The Batman

The red carpet for the much-anticipated event at Lincoln Center in New...
4 hours ago
US warns against Hong Kong travel over Covid rules, child separations

HONG KONG: The United States warned citizens against travelling to Hong Kong...
4 hours ago
India reports 7,554 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,938,599 on Wednesday with...
4 hours ago
Pakistan confirms 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22...
5 hours ago
Malaysia reports 25,854 new COVID-19 infections, 78 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 25,854 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 22,152 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 22,152 new community cases of COVID-19 on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
1 min ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,’ according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
Mother and son
6 mins ago
Viral: Mother and son dance to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Many individuals are also following the craze of nailing the Dholida song's...
indonesia
8 mins ago
Indonesia reports 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, 376 more deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
9 mins ago
Taking lead: Sindh governor signs bill for restoration of student unions

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Student Union Restoration...
Adsence Ad 300X600