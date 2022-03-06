Bold Report

Ishrat Made In China’s glimmering premiere

Karachi: With cinemas welcoming audiences after the pandemic hit, Mohib Mirza’s much awaited movie Ishrat Made in China held a rather grand premiere for the media fraternity in Karachi. The premiere was attended by the blue blood of the industry including the cast and the crew itself, Feroze Khan, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Shaista Lodhi, Nida Yasir, Nadia Hussain, Tara Mehmood and Hira Mani among others.

Directed by Mohib Mirza, the film stars Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, HSY, Sara Loren, Shamoon Abbasi, Nayyer Ejaz, Shabbir Jan, Mustafa Chaudhry, Mani, Ali Kazmi and Imam Syed. Shot abroad the romantic action-comedy film has a lot of firsts including that it has a multi-starrer main cast – 11 people to be precise — `is Mohib’s debut direction, has an epic climax with a 20-minute action scene, and will be available on digital platform Mintrio.com after its release. The film also marks the big-screen debut of the veteran Shabbir Jan and the king of couture HSY. Several Pakistani celebrities and social media stars have made a cameo in this film adding more colour to the vibrant universe of Ishrat.

All about Dum Mastam’s stellar trailer launch

Karachi: Cereal Entertainment released the much-anticipated trailer of their debut production “Dum Mastam ~ Follow your own rhythm”, which introduces the incredible Imran Ashraf and the very talented Amar Khan for the first time on the silver screen. Announced last year at the HUM Style Awards, fans have been excited for the debutants. The trailer launch was attended by the film’s cast and crew including Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan, Muhammad Ehteshamuddin, Adnan Siddiqui, Akhtar Hasnain, Ushna Shah, Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Ashraf, Bilal Maqsood, Sonia Hussain, Agha Mustafa, Vasay Chaudhry, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Wajahat Rauf, Shazia Wajahat and others in the industry.

The Dum Mastam trailer is arguably the slickest and most articulately cut trailer. It teases the viewers with what it’s going to offer at its release on Eid-ul-Fitr: a drama about the journeys of young ambitious people in a colourful, eye-catching setting, peppered with melodious and ornate song and dance sequences.

Parde Mei Rehne Do’s star-studded trailer launch

Karachi: The fraternity came together to witness yet another Wajahat Rauf phenomenon at the trailer launch of Parde Mei Rehne Do. Featuring Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan in pivotal roles alongside Jawed Sheikh, Noor ul Hasan, Sadia Faisal, Hassan Raza, Shafqat Khan, and Sonia Nazir. Tackling social issues in a rather comical way, the plot tells the story of a couple struggling to expand their family amid existing the societal pressure.

The trailer launch was graced by the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry including Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf, Nadia Hussain, Sanam Jang, Areeba Habib, Yashma Gill and Zhalay among others. The film is set to release this year at Eid-ul-Fitr.