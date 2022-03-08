Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, a Netflix thriller. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) also star in the film.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film… #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone… #tomharper is directing the pic.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has confirmed that she will star alongside Gal Gadot from Wonder Woman and Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey in a Netflix original.

Alia posted a tweet from Deadline on Tuesday, disclosing that she is working on her first English-language film, a spy thriller named Heart of Stone.

Fans and followers of Alia, including Bollywood A-listers Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar, and even YouTube star Lilly Singh, reacted positively to her post.