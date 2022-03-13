Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:27 pm
Bride's aerial firing video goes viral on the Internet

While celebratory gunfire is against the law, it is still popular at traditional weddings. Despite the fact that the practice has resulted in countless accidental fatalities, the practice remains uninterrupted among South Asian families.

To celebrate her wedding, an Indian woman wearing a pink lehenga was seen spraying bullets into the air outside the wedding hall, according to a video that just surfaced on social media.

In the footage, the bride can be seen smiling as she fires three shots into the air. She then handed over the gun to someone else.

After the video was posted, it received over 67,000 likes, and users began to leave both favourable and negative comments.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepesh Thakur (@deepesh966)

