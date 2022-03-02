Britney Spears celebrates her new found fashion freedom and responds to fans’ concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears celebrates her newfound fashion freedom and responds to fans’ concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari in French Polynesia, has finally revealed the reason for her candid photos.

Over the last few months, the US pop star has shared a number of beach photos (censored with diamond emojis) on social media.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer revealed the reason for her recent pattern of amazing gestures on Instagram.

Britney attempted to explain her liberation to the world by sharing beach photos in which she left nothing to the imagination.

Britney also shared some of her favourite photos from her popular era on Instagram, captioning them: “Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy showing off my bod as a rebellious and free WOMAN in French Polynesia!!!!! I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE”