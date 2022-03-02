Britney Spears celebrates her newfound fashion freedom and responds to fans’ concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari in French Polynesia, has finally revealed the reason for her candid photos.

Over the last few months, the US pop star has shared a number of beach photos (censored with diamond emojis) on social media.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer revealed the reason for her recent pattern of amazing gestures on Instagram.

Britney attempted to explain her liberation to the world by sharing beach photos in which she left nothing to the imagination.

Britney has appeared to be savouring her newfound freedom since being released from conservatorship in November, and it appears that this includes ditching the constraints of clothing.

She has posted eight such images of herself at the beach in the last two days, as well as a short video of herself playing in the white sand without covering her body.

Britney also shared some of her favourite photos from her popular era on Instagram, captioning them: “Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy showing off my bod as a rebellious and free WOMAN in French Polynesia!!!!! I’M GOING TO DO BIG LETTERS BECAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT…. SHOWING IMPORTANT THINGS”

On Monday, Britney lover Sam, who has also been sharing his island experience with the public on Instagram, posted a video of the besotted couple enjoying themselves in a pool, much to the delight—and surprise—of the singer’s adoring fans.