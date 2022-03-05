Britney Spears has hinted that she is secretly married to Sam Asghari

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 10:36 pm
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 10:36 pm
Britney Spears, a US singer and songwriter, has hinted at secretly marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, referring to him as “my husband.”

Toxic singer Toxic took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Sam to wish him a very happy birthday, sparking rumours of a secret marriage.

“He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life!!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Britney further said.

“He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life!!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Britney further said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

In her previous post, Britney Spears also talked about having a ‘family’ with Sam Asghari on his birthday.

She said, “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!.”

