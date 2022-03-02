Britney Spears sparks controversy after posting risque snaps sans clothes

Famed American singer Britney Spears displayed her toned body sans clothes during a mini-vacation with Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram to treat fans with her rebellious side as she appeared all naked in French Polynesia. However, the post somehow sparked controversy.

In a recent post, Spears began to justify her previous risque snaps in a lengthy Instagram note. She wrote, “Alrightyyy then folks… showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!!”

“I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE … LET’S TALK MAKEUP !!!!!” asserted Britney.

“I’ve always been a frugal buyer …. If it’s absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend !!!! I just realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the only makeup I used to wear was @chanelofficial !!!! I REALLY LIKE THIS BIG LETTER THING !!!” added the singing sensation.

“ANYWAYS …. LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP !!!!” she credited the brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears weighs into her plans to write book on overcoming trauma