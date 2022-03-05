Britney Spears writes a touching birthday message for fiance Sam Asghari: “I want a family with you.”

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari recently took a vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The singer also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, writing a heartfelt tribute to him. Britney also shared a photo of the couple looking adorable on their date night, along with a sweet note she wrote for Asghari. Britney wore an off-the-shoulder gown for the special occasion, as seen in the photo.

Along with the photo, Britney captioned it, “Happy Birthday, Fiancé… I’m in love with you… I want to start a family with you… I want to do it all with you!!!!” While the post received a lot of love from her fans and friends, Asghari himself responded to it, saying, “There are millions of things to wish for. I have only one wish.”

Britney and Sam announced their engagement last September. The couple has been dating for five years after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video, which was released in 2016. Britney proposed to Asghari before her conservatorship was terminated in November of last year.

Check out Britney Spears’ post here: